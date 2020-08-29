IRONTON — The Tuesday Night Concerts sponsored by Ironton aLive return starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton Farmers Market Square, according to a news release.
The free concerts will be under COVID-19 restrictions, requiring masks and social distancing, according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.
Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys will be playing the first concert Sept. 1.
The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Citizens Depository and Gold Street Muffler and are produced by Studimo Productions, according to a release.