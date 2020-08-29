Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — The Tuesday Night Concerts sponsored by Ironton aLive return starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton Farmers Market Square, according to a news release.

The free concerts will be under COVID-19 restrictions, requiring masks and social distancing, according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.

Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys will be playing the first concert Sept. 1.

The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Citizens Depository and Gold Street Muffler and are produced by Studimo Productions, according to a release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.