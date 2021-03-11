HUNTINGTON — With additional acts still to be announced, ticket-holders and potential attendees of the April 16 "Mountain Stage" live outdoor concert in Huntington have found out two of the performers who will use music to help celebrate Huntington's 150th birthday.
The show’s lineup will feature singer-songwriter and prolific pianist A.J. Croce, as well as the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones.
Presented by Mountain Health Network, West Virginia’s own live radio program, "Mountain Stage," comes to Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. This event will be held rain or shine.
"Mountain Stage," typically recorded before a live audience weekly at the Culture Center in the Capitol complex in Charleston, was limited to a handful of new shows without live audiences in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.
“The Marshall Artists Series is excited to be joining forces again with Mountain Stage on our own turf at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium,” said Penny Watkins, executive director of the Marshall Artists Series, in a news release. “Mountain Stage never ceases to amaze our city and state over the years. This year is special as we pay tribute to Frank E. Hanshaw Jr., a major caregiver of nonprofits in our city, and celebrate Huntington’s 150th birthday.”
For the April 16 event, A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special performance featuring a set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father, such as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)" and “Lovers Cross.” Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith and other folk and roots artists.
Paul Janeway, lead singer of the Birmingham, Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, was born and raised in America’s Deep South. As he realized that the way he thought about the world was a little different from those around him, and he began to seek an outlet from which to share what was in his heart and on his mind. Blessed with a powerful voice, a magnetism for connecting with people, and a gift for making music, he traded in a career in ministry to start his own band. The band has built its reputation on an infusion of old-school R&B, soul, funk and rock.
All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission and socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. April 16. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.
General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mountain Stage is sponsored by Mountain Health Network, AT&T, Huntington Foundation – in memory of Frank E. Hanshaw Jr., West Virginia Division of Culture & History, Steptoe & Johnson, the Touma Foundation, Appalachian Power, Strictly Business Computer Systems, Huntington Federal, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Anonymous, Marsha Slater – State Farm Insurance, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, iHeartRadio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch.