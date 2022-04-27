HUNTINGTON — Hope in the Hills and the digital platform Mandolin are teaming up to present “An Evening With Healing Appalachia at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, on Mandolin.
This recorded, online event features a Healing Appalachia founder and host act Tyler Childers and his band, sharing new songs and old favorites with an intimate living-room concert feel. The stream also includes new tracks from Arlo McKinley and Jeremy Pinnell and his band.
Produced by Huntington-based company Impact Media, this streaming event also features interviews with Hope in the Hills board members, including Tracey Levine, director of Healing Housing in Franklin, Tenn., and Reggie Jones, the head of Recovery Point West Virginia.
The music stream will be available for free, but donations of $10 or more are encouraged through Mandolin, the new streaming platform that weaves together music, conversation and recovery on the virtual stage.
Founded in 2017, the West Virginia-based nonprofit Hope In the Hills, LLC, organizes the annual Healing Appalachia concert, which drew more than 8,000 people in 2019. After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, Healing Appalachia is back with an in-person concert Sept. 23-24 with a fully booked lineup. Access to the first round of early-bird tickets will be available following Thursday's livestream event.
Modeled after Farm Aid, which raises awareness and funds for America’s family farms, Healing Appalachia brings together musical artists and fans to raise funds and awareness while celebrating addiction recovery through its main event as well as year-round work fostering communities of recovery.
In 2021, Hope in the Hills distributed more than $50,000 to Appalachian groups combating opioid addiction through an array of programs from prevention, wellness and healthy lifestyles to recovery houses and recovery-to-work initiatives. Healing Appalachia partners with the West Virginia Drug Prevention Institute to promote naloxone training.
