LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Among the students honored are:
Kaitlyn Stevens of Ashland. During this term, Kaitlyn’s academic major was psychology.
Jason Zheng of Ashland. During this term, Jason’s academic major was biology.
Hannah Gillette of Ashland. During this term, Hannah’s academic major was political science.
Jordan Ekers of Ashland. During this term, Jordan’s academic major was psychology.
Madeline Howell of Huntington. During this term, Madeline’s academic major was psychology.
Kurtis Miller of Ashland. During this term, Kurtis’ academic major was chemistry.
Madison Howard of Ashland. During this term, Madison’s academic major was mathematics.
Elaine Gollihue of Grayson. During this term, Elaine’s academic major was history.
John Justice of Ashland. During this term, John’s academic major was political science.
Daniel Abul-Khoudoud of Ashland. During this term, Daniel’s academic major was biology.
Isabella Chirico of Huntington. During this term, Isabella’s academic major was English.
Mackenzie Humphrey of Ashland. During this term, Mackenzie’s academic major was psychology.
Cameron Hester of Ashland. During this term, Cameron’s academic major was neuroscience.
Peyton Coburn of Ashland. During this term, Peyton’s academic major was biology.
Cheyenne Arbogast of Barboursville. During this term, Cheyenne’s academic major was linguistics.
Olivia Martin of Ashland. During this term, Olivia’s academic major was psychology.
Malina Serrano of Huntington. During this term, Malina’s academic major was neuroscience.
Sarai Combs of Ashland. During this term, Sarai’s academic major was psychology.
Maya Abul-Khoudoud of Ashland. During this term, Maya’s academic major was biology.
Johnathan Galloway of Ashland. During this term, Johnathan’s academic major was biology.
Lauren Duespohl of Hurricane, West Virginia. During this term, Lauren’s academic major was mathematical economics.
Julia Acevedo of Hurricane. During this term, Julia’s academic major was neuroscience.
Ashlyn Pechon of Hurricane. During this term, Ashlyn’s academic major was psychology.