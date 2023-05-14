The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. awarded grants in April totaling more than $80,000 to several organizations in West Virginia.

According to Foundation president, Jeff Taylor, The Foundation’s Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities. The Foundation awarded grants for the following:

