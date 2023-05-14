CHARLESTON — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. awarded grants in April totaling more than $80,000 to several organizations in West Virginia.
According to Foundation president, Jeff Taylor, The Foundation’s Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities. The Foundation awarded grants for the following:
Benton’s Ferry UMC for their ramp replacement and enhancement project to create an accessible entrance to its building.
West Virginia United Methodist Disaster Relief for the purchase of a Disaster Relief truck.
Kenova UMC for its Spectrum Worship Ministry allowing those on the spectrum to more easily participate in worship.
Cornerstone Ministries Grace Recovery Church for the purchase of a van.
Trinity UMC in Fairmont for the purchase of a sound system replacement after their church was vandalized.
House of the Carpenter to fund a stress management program for their staff.
Diamond UMC to purchase food for its feeding ministry.
Fairview UMC in Morgantown for its dinner church ministry.
Cheat Lake UMC for its dinner church ministry.
The Welch Charge for its Coalfield Immersion Experience.
Johnson Memorial UMC in Huntington for its Requiem for the Living service.
Barrackville UMC for its ministry to connect with its community during the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival.
Forrest Burdette Memorial for its Project LAUNCH which provides high school students with college preparation experiences.
Hardy County Helpers for the purchase materials for ramp building projects.
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., established in 1974, manages over $127 million for ministries in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.
