HUNTINGTON — Each year, United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) makes grant funds available for safety-net programs that provide emergency basic needs to residents in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio. Every two years, impact grants are awarded to programs that address UWRC Strategies for Change, and 2020 starts a new cycle for both grants.
These grants will follow the new set of Strategies for Change that have been identified by a needs assessment completed over the summer.
The grant process will open Feb. 10 with a letter of intent. To learn more about the funding process, view the updated Strategies of Change, and access the 2020 Community Needs Assessment, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/grants.