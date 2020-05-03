ASHLAND — United Way of Northeast Kentucky (UWNEK) has made the first allocation from its COVID-19 Response Fund launched in March. The first two organization recipients are the Ashland Community Kitchen, which is receiving $5,000 and River Cities Harvest, which is receiving $10,000.
UWNEK Executive Director Jerri Compton said food insecurity has been a long-time issue throughout local communities, but has increased due to the current issues caused by the COVID-19 virus. Donations have been made to the local response fund since March and all donations have been matched dollar for dollar by UWNEK. River Cities Harvest secures and distributes food throughout the local communities to food pantries and services. Ashland Community Kitchen, located inside The Neighborhood, distributes daily meals to individuals. Given the current restrictions, both organizations have had to alter operations in order to continue serving those in need.
“We continue to hear the need for food from 211 calls, throughout the community and from our organizations,” Compton said, “and the cost to obtain and serve the food has increased.”
Residents can continue to donate to the UWNEK COVID-19 Response Fund by visiting uwnkey.org/donate or by texting COVIDNEKY to 313131. UWNEK is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that works with community programs to improve lives in neighborhoods, schools and workplaces. Established in 1936, it serves Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Lawrence, and Greenup counties.