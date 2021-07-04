HUNTINGTON — Each year, on or around June 21, United Ways around the globe recognize Day of Action as a day to take action and improve the communities they serve through local volunteer projects. Community members come together to fill much-needed roles to help improve and make a positive impact.
This year, United Way of the River Cities went a step further and did a Month of Action throughout June.
“Due to concerns with COVID-19, we wanted to space things out and allow volunteers to work outside so we would not be limited on volunteers and indoor social distancing recommendations,” said Brent Sturm, volunteer engagement coordinator at United Way of the River Cities, in a news release. “We worked with the City of Huntington to come up with several volunteer projects that would improve outside areas at the A.D. Lewis and Fairfield East Community Centers.”
Throughout the month of June, 65 volunteers donated 238 hours of volunteer services to help clean, paint, mulch, plant flowers and repair play areas at both sites. Volunteers that served represented local businesses like Bloss & Dillard, City Bank, Huntington Bank, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Steel of West Virginia and the Tri-State Literacy Council.
On the final day, June 26, Marshall University’s football team spent the day finishing up remaining projects.
“When you look at the monetary value that is attached to an hour of volunteering, set by national standard, over $21,000 dollars was donated just in time,” Sturm said in the release.
To learn more about ways to give back, volunteer and make an impact, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org or www.unitedwevolunteer.org.