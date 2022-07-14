HUNTINGTON — Last year, the United Way of the River Cities hosted its first Cornhole Tournament, and the fundraiser was a success.
The competition featured 48 teams in the match, with the $50-a-team buy-in going toward the organization.
Because the contest was such a triumph, this year’s United Way River Cities Cornhole Classic, happening Saturday, July 23, at the group’s green space at 820 Madison Ave. in Huntington, has been expanded to 64 teams.
As of press time, the 64 team slots for the upcoming United Way River Cities Cornhole Classic have almost been filled. But the organization has come up with a way for new participants to enter its growing event.
On Friday, July 15, the United Way of the River Cities and Old North Arcade will host a free cornhole tournament in Pullman Square from 8 to 10 p.m., with the winner moving on to the River Cities Cornhole Classic on July 23.
Bill Rosenberger is the director of resource development for the United Way of the River Cities, an organization that offers services for residents in need in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio.
“That main tournament will feature a 64-team field and will be a double-elimination contest,” said Rosenberger. “The $50-per-team proceeds will benefit the United Way of the River Cities and help with the big pot of money that we give out to the community throughout the year.
“Last year’s tournament was so popular that we decided to push it up to 64 teams, and we are excited about it as we tripled our sponsorships for this upcoming event. Many organizations in the area do golf tournaments, but we wanted to do something different that would engage the community, and folks have responded to it. We feel like this is something that we can continue to grow, and anybody can do it, whether you are a child or an adult.”
Last year, multiple sponsors decided to hold their own in-house qualifying matches, with the winners going to the main tournament. Because of the success of those events, the United Way of the River Cities has decided to bring in the Old North Arcade and host a prime-time qualifying tournament in Pullman Square that is free for each team entering.
“We talked about the satellite qualifying tournaments because it was so interesting to see those internal competitions take place for the chance to play in the main event, and we have three more companies doing it this year,” said Rosenberger. “Plus, it gives us another chance to go there and talk to people about how we are serving the community. So, we saw that the Old North Arcade had started to put cornhole boards outside of their venue, so we went and talked to them and they said, ‘Yes, we want in on this.’ We said, ‘Why don’t we do a last-team-in playoff event at Old North Arcade in Pullman Square?’ And that is what is going to happen on Friday.”
Teams can sign up for free to this qualifying cornhole tournament at Old North Arcade. The competition will be single elimination and will happen between 8 and 10 p.m., with the winner moving on to next week’s main event.
“Another thing that we do that makes this overall tournament unique is we give every sponsor the option to buy a set of cornhole boards to use in the tournament that has their logo on them,” said Rosenberger. “After the event is over, the sponsors get to keep the boards with their logo on them, which they can use at company picnics or other events. We work with Lowe’s Hardware on making these custom boards and work with a local company in Huntington called Brand Yourself One Stop Print Shop, who put the logos on the boards. So, this is a real community event, and we are excited and want to see it continue to grow and become even bigger than what it has become this year.”
For more information, go to www.unitedwayrivercities.org/cornhole/ and www.oldnortharcade.com.