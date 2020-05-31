LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates for graduation during virtual commencement ceremonies in May 2020. Among the honorees are:
Jamason Sparks, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of liberal studies.
Kaitlyn Stevens, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of science in psychology.
Jason Zheng, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of science in neuroscience.
Sami Abul-Khoudoud, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of science in biology.
Hannah Gillette, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of arts in political science.
Avery Webb, of Catlettsburg, Ky., who received a bachelor of science in biology.
Madeline Howell, of Huntington, who received a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Tanner Ganote, of Catlettsburg, Ky., who received a bachelor of arts in political science.
Madison Howard, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of science in mathematics.
Daniel Abul-Khoudoud, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of science in biology.
Bradley McCoy, of Catlettsburg, Ky., who received a bachelor of arts in political science.
Alexander McMeans, of Ashland, Ky., who received a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Isabella Chirico, of Huntington, who received a bachelor of arts in English.