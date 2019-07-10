Upcoming classes, screenings and programs are:
Thursday, July 11
n Perinatal Bereavement Support Group - If you have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, you don't have to grieve alone. This support group offers discussion and resources to help you cope with your loss. The group meets the second Thursday of each month at no cost.
Location: ECCC Resource Room
Time: 6:30 p.m.
n Breast Cancer Support Group
Location: St. Mary's Conference Center, Breakout Room 2
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
n Seniors in Motion
Location: St. Mary's Wellness Center
Time: 10-11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7444
Saturday, July 13
n Prenatal Breastfeeding Class
Location: Regional Heart Institute Room 205
Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
More information: 304-526-1394
n Childbirth Class
Location: Regional Hearth Institute Room 205
Time: 12:30-3 p.m.
More information: 304-526-1394
Monday, July 15
n Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group - This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served.
Location: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
Time: 5:30 p.m.
n Zumba
Location: Class is located in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute
Time: 6 p.m.
Costs: A Wellness Class package consists of any eight wellness classes. Packages are $35 or $5 per class for community members/$20 or $3 per class for St. Mary's employees and Wellness Center and Total Woman members. Free trial classes are available
For more information, call 304-399-7444
n Navigating Grief - Free and open to the public. Learn how to cope with grief and meet other people who are experiencing the same emotions. Each session will consist of four classes. Topics include the definition of grief, stages and expressions of grief, how to deal with grief and practical responses to grief.
Location: St. Mary's Hospitality House, 2801 S. Staunton Road, Huntington
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register by calling 304-526-1188.
Tuesday, July 16
n Spine Surgery Pre-Op - Class for pre-operation Spine Center patients and their friends and family
Location: St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute Room 207
Time: 4-5 p.m.
For more information, contact the Spine Nurse Navigator at 304-526-6025
Wednesday, July 17
n Free Diabetic Foot Screenings - Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of "pins and needles," or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free screenings.
Location: 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
Time: 9-11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-3510
n Infant CPR Class - Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children's Hospital teach the basics of performing CPR on infants for parents and caregivers. Registration is required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 6-8 p.m.
More information: 304-526-BABY (2229)
n Self Compassion Group - Self-compassion and loving-kindness invite us to look at ourselves and others with a greater sense of possibility than what we perceive as right or wrong, good or bad and so on. This group will assist each participant in finding their own way to be open to the experience of self-compassion and loving-kindness.
Location: CHH Counseling Services, 517 9th St., 2nd Floor
Time: 3:30-5 p.m.
n Alzheimer's Disease Support Group - The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer's disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this monthly support group focused on coping with the disease.
Location: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
Time: 6 p.m.
More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695