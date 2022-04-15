HUNTINGTON — A film screening next week of “In A Different Key,” based on the Pulitzer Prize finalist book of the same name written by John Donvan and Caren Zucker, tells the story of autism, aims to educate audiences on the autistic community and will have a connection to Huntington.
After the film, an audience discussion hosted by Donvan and Zucker will take place. The event marks their return to Huntington, after visiting the city while researching their book.
Marc Ellison, executive director of the West Virginia Autism Training Center, said the film’s connection to Huntington, through the late Ruth Sullivan, inspired him to bring a screening to the area. Sullivan was a pioneer in the autism field who lived in Huntington for many years and actively fought for the rights of autistic people and children, including her own son.
“A significant part of the book took place in Huntington with Sullivan and the work she did in the early part of the autism movement,” Ellison said. “A big part of the research they did for the book was coming to Huntington and going through her library documents. There was a real connection to Huntington; there was a connection to the development of the autism community, so it just made sense to me that we’d want to celebrate that during Autism Acceptance Month.
“This film shows us how important accepting people in society is, and not in a patronizing or condescending way, but in an equal way, and helping them feel part of a community. That really changes lives,” Ellison said.
Part of the book highlights the efforts of Sullivan, who helped to remove Huntington native Archie Casto from mental institutions in the state. As a child in the early 1900s, Casto was incorrectly diagnosed, and it wasn’t until his sister read about Sullivan that she realized he had autism. Casto was eventually properly diagnosed and was able to live out the rest of his life happily in Huntington within the care of the Autism Services Center.
“It’s a lovely story with a happy ending, and Ruth (Sullivan) plays a key role in it,” Donvan said. “There are people in Huntington who will know Archie.”
Donvan and Zucker said they hope the event functions as a tribute to Sullivan, who died last year.
“We want to say something about her and her role in the story and what a smart, tough, insightful, courageous, persistent, compassionate woman she was, and for her to continue to be remembered and celebrated in Huntington, even though her reach went way beyond Huntington; really, it was global,” Donvan said. “Everywhere we go, we see different audiences have different reactions to the film. They ask different questions, they tell us different things about their communities, and we want to hear all of that.”
“It was just so remarkable to meet this woman who really was what we considered the mother of autism and see where in this town she created homes for people with autism,” Zucker said. “It’s a great tribute to Huntington and to Ruth.”
Donvan said another goal of the film, and what he hopes audiences take away from it, is to understand everyone has a connection to autism, whether they realize it or not.
“We want people who think they don’t have a connection to autism to recognize that they do, that in all of those ordinary interactions we all take part in on a daily basis, people with autism can often be treated badly, not necessarily through cruelty, but just through not understanding what they’re up against, and that can have a very big impact,” he said.
Donvan also explained the significance of the title “In A Different Key,” which suggests that even though some people sing in a different key, everyone is part of the choir.
“We need to make room for people who sing in a slightly different key,” he said. “We want people to recognize they actually do have a role in the story, and their willingness to be accepting, warm, open and welcoming toward autistic people has a lot to do with whether those autistic people really get a chance to belong in society or not — and that it’s not hard to do. It’s not hard to make the right choice. For the people who don’t see themselves as being part of the autism world, we want them to know they actually are, because they’re like the ocean that autistic people are swimming in.”
In 1996, while she was working at ABC News, Zucker’s son was diagnosed with autism, which inspired her and her co-worker Donvan to educate others.
“I wanted to figure out how to help my son, and in the process help and educate as many other people as I could about it because there was so little known,” Zucker said. “There had been no network reporting on autism prior to John and I working together, and he came on board as a colleague and friend. We did stories at ABC News until 2010, and then we wrote our book.
“We’re really trying to get this film out to reach people, not just in the autism community, which we’re excited about because they have been so receptive to the film, but also to get people outside of the community that don’t know what a big role they play in the lives of people on the spectrum,” she said.
Zucker said she’s excited to share the film with students and community members.
“We want to share this film, so people can really see the breadth of the spectrum, the beauty of the people on the spectrum and that it’s challenging but also rewarding,” Zucker said. “Our goal is to get as many eyes as we can on the film, because that’s how we think you begin to change things.”
The free film screening and audience discussion will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Plaza in Huntington. Doors open at 9 a.m.
The WVATC is partnering with the Autism Services Center to bring the film to Huntington. To ensure the venue, which seats 300 people, is not overbooked, guests are asked to register online at www.marshall.edu/atc/in-a-different-key-movie.
“Attendees are going to come away with an understanding of how important community is to people with autism,” Ellison said. “Up until the late ’80s, many people with autism were in state institutions or in some type of institutionalized care, and so it’s a relatively new phenomenon to figure out how to help integrate people into a community, and that’s the beauty of this film.”
Additionally, for Autism Acceptance Month, the WVATC is co-hosting the Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run fundraiser at Ritter Park on Saturday, April 30, and each Wednesday on the training center’s Facebook page, video tips are posted on how to best support people with autism.
The events for Autism Acceptance Month help celebrate a sense of community in the autism world, Ellison said.
“Everyone now knows someone with autism,” Ellison said. “Everyone is affected in some way by the spectrum, and so being aware of autism, being aware of how to find strengths in the individual and how to use those strengths to teach and support is vital for the quality of life.”