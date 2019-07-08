Upcoming races are:

Saturday, July 14

— 4th annual Honor Flight Huntington 5K is scheduled to be held at Barboursville Park with race starting at 8 a.m. Course is the typical Barboursville Park Course that is mostly flat to rolling. Entry fees are $25 and $20 for ages 17-under, college students, first responders and US military veterans, active, guard, reserve and retirees.

— Run with the Redmen is scheduled to take place at Rock Hill High School in Ironton, Ohio. Race begins at 7:30 a.m. $20 Registration fee.

— 6th annual DIABOLICAL BOOB 5K is scheduled to be held at the Boyd County Courthouse in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Race begins at 9 a.m. Fast and flat. Starts and ends at the courthouse. Course will be an out and back section followed by a loop out through the historic city district. $25 registration fee.

