The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Nov. 16
n Seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos — Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund (NESH) will host the seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Barboursville Park.
The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua. Non-perishable food items will be collected to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who was a NESH board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group.
Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and under are $5. Group rates are also available. Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or for a small fee register online.
Thursday, Nov. 21
n The second Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce LUMINARY 5K takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Point Industrial Park along U.S. 52 in South Point, Ohio.
The course is a mostly flat paved loop that will be illuminated by tea-lights. Runners will pass a dress rehearsal of the drive-thru Nativity sponsored by Jeremiah 38 Ministries. This is not a glo run but glo items can be worn.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before race day or $25 the day of the race. On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registered groups of eight or more can register for $18 each. Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers; awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
The proceeds from the 5K Run and Festival of Trees and Christmas Market are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School students and for the Chamber Community Development program.
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Huntington Turkey Trot 2019 — This Thanksgiving Day race begins at 9 a.m. at the Ritter Park picnic shelter and winds its way through the park and down the boulevard to the Memorial Arch at 7th Street West and back.
Entry fees are $25, which includes a long-sleeve T-shirt for all registrations received on or before Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Entries received after this cutoff will not be guaranteed a T-shirt. Race day registration is $30, no T-shirt included.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age group, stroller division, and people and pets.
All proceeds benefit Little Victories No Kill Animal Shelter. Participants also are asked to bring cans or bags of pet food for Little Victories, which may be dropped off at early packet pick-up or at the Ritter Park picnic shelter on Thanksgiving Day morning. Purina dog or cat chow, Purina puppy or kitten chow and Pedigree dry are favorites.
n Russell Turkey Trot 5K — Burn off calories before your feast and spend time with family and friends while helping a cause with this race in Russell, Kentucky. All proceeds and food donations go to Helping Hands of Greenup County to aid in its mission to assist those in need.
This Thanksgiving Day race starts (at 9 a.m.) and ends at the Senior Center. The route heads out past the Super Quik then toward the river, along the river and back past the firehouse, then an out-and-back toward Worthington.
On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. Fees are $20 if pre-registered before Nov. 28 or $25 the day of the race; $18 for pre-registered groups of eight or more. Visit tristateracer.com for more information.