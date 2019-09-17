The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Sept. 21
n Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC 2nd Suicide Awareness and Remembrance 5K - Join the Herschel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in a 5K walk/run to promote suicide awareness, prevention and to remember those who have died. The event, from 9 a.m. to noon in Ritter Park, features a race that starts at the park zipline, then follows the path to its turn around at 5th Street before finishing back at the zipline. There is no entry fee for this race.
Awards will be given to the top two males and females in each division. This event is to show support for the nation's veterans and to raise awareness for suicide prevention. For more information on preventing suicide, Veterans Crisis Line or 800-273-8255, press 1, visit VeteransCrisisLine.net or text 838255.
n Glow Run for Recovery Free 5K - This is a free 5K event from 5-9 p.m. for those in recovery and their families and community members who want to come show support during National Recovery Month. Participants can run or walk the beautiful new walking path along the Kanawha River (from Magic Island to Drug Emporium and back) in Charleston. Organizers want to show people new to recovery that sober events can be fun.
Local recovery housing residents will be invited to participate. This family-friendly event is focused on awareness and fighting stigma against people with substance use disorders. Individuals in all walks of life are welcome.
The event begins with registration from 5-6 p.m., speakers and those sharing their stories from 6-7 p.m., a twilight 5K run/walk from 7-8 p.m. and a dance party under the stars from 8-9 p.m. Register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6F7933R.
n Mountain Games - Come to Heritage Farm on Sept. 21 and "claim your heritage" by doing the things your great great grandparents did to survive the mountains and hollers of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
A 5K or 10K Trail Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants doing the run, in addition to the games, should sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Huntington/MountainGames.
Additional Mountain Games, such as an Appalachian obstacle course, archery, Dead Eye shooting and more can be participated in between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Participate in all six games to earn the title and trophy of Mountain Man (men ages 18 and older), Mountain Woman (women ages 18 and older), Mountain Teen (youth aged 12-17), or Mountain Kid (Children 11 and under). Register for the games without the trail run online at https://www.ticketsource.us/heritagefarmwv/t-opvqje.
Saturday, Sept. 28
n Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon - The second Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at Barboursville Park. It will include a combined 5K run and bike race, or participants can opt for the 5K run/walk. Racers must be over 18 years old to do the bike portion of the event.
Participants can enter in one of three categories: single-entry, run and ride: $40; team entry: $40 (one person will register the team); 5K only: $25. Onsite check-in and registration will start at 7 a.m. and continue until 7:45 a.m. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m.
Awards will follow the completion of all participants. For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/race/953.
Thursday, Oct. 3
n 35th annual 5K Run at Greenup Old Fashion Days - Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) and its fitness facility, Firm Fitness, will present the 35th annual 5K Greenup Old Fashion Days Race Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Greenup County Courthouse.
The run is part of the 54th annual Greenup Old Fashion Days. Race registration begins at 5 p.m. at the Greenup Christian Church Family Life Center, Main Street, Greenup, Kentucky. Entry fee is $20 if received before the event and $25 the day of the event. Pre-registered groups of eight or more can register for $18 each. The first 150 entrants will receive a race T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to first two overall male and female finishers with awards given to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
For more information or to register for the race, visit tristateracer.com or call 606-369-4403. For more information concerning OLBH or Firm Fitness visit BonSecours.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Bolt for Books 5K - Check-in for this 8 a.m. race in Ritter Park starts at 7 a.m. at the new shelter. Entry fees are $25 through Sept. 28 and $30 after then, including the day of the race.
Medals and prize to the first three overall finishers (male/female) and the first finisher in each age group (male/female).
Proceeds from the Bolt for Books 5K will allow the Cabell County Public Library and Tri-State Literacy Council to continue providing books, materials, programming, and services to the community.
Visit www.TriStateRacer.com or https://cabellcounty.ent.sirsi.net for more information.