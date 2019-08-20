Saturday, Aug. 24
n Hospice of Huntington invites community members to register for its first "Twilight in the Park" 5K Walk/Run, scheduled to be held at Barboursville Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Twilight in the Park will be an evening of friendly competition and fundraising. Participants of all ages can register individually or as a team at tristateracer.com in advance of the event. Advance registration is $20, while registering on the day of the event will be $25. All registered participants will receive a race shirt and access to refreshments.
The event will feature a ceremonial luminary lighting that begins at twilight where attendees can honor a loved one. Event participants are encouraged to purchase a memorial luminary for $10 at HospiceofHuntington.org
For more information, visit hospiceofhuntington.org or call 304-529-4217.
n Cupcake Chase 5K - "the sweetest race in town" - is back for its sixth year at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia. In this unique 5K, participants can decorate cupcakes along the way. This event is the kickoff to Hurricane's WV Cupcake Festival. The course begins in Valley Park at the large shelter. Run (or walk if you like) through neighboring communities and trails in the Valley Park with cupcake stations set up along the route. At Station 1, pick up your cupcake; at Station 2, swirl icing on your cupcake; at Station 3, top off that cupcake with sprinkles and carry it to the finish line to be judged for best decorated of the race. Cupcake decorating is not required, but adds fun to the event. The trail is mostly paved with a short distance of trail through the park. Visit tristateracer.com for more details on age groups, awards and to register online. Pre-registration through Aug 22 is $25 or $30 on race day.
All proceeds from the Cupcake Chase benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and help West Virginia children.
n 3rd annual Midnight Run is set for midnight Saturday, Aug. 24. The event will start on 4th Avenue in Guyandotte and race west up the on ramp of the 31st Street Bridge to the Ohio side of the bridge, and then return to the finish line. The bridge will be closed to traffic during the event. Entry fee is $25 up until the day of the event and then $30 the day of the event. Proceeds will be directed back into future events such as the Ridge2River and the MUM. All participants wearing a black tie will receive a gift. Everyone will be given glow lights. Any questions, call Jim Duke at 304-617-2121.
n 7th Annual United Way RUN, WALK AND LIVE UNITED 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Ashland's Central Park. Entry fee is $20. Day of race fee is $25. Proceeds will go to the Ashland Independent School District and Boyd County High School. Students at Paul Blazer High School plan and host this race as a volunteer project through UWNEK. This also helps continue the United Way's Early childhood education & caregiver support initiatives throughout the district.