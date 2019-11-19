The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Thursday, Nov. 21
n The second Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce LUMINARY 5K takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Point Industrial Park along U.S. 52 in South Point, Ohio.
The course is a mostly flat paved loop that will be illuminated by tea-lights. Runners will pass a dress rehearsal of the drive-through Nativity sponsored by Jeremiah 38 Ministries. This is not a glow run, but glow items can be worn.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before race day or $25 the day of the race. On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registered groups of eight or more can register for $18 each. Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers; awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
The proceeds from the 5K Run and Festival of Trees and Christmas Market are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School students and for the Chamber Community Development program.
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Huntington Turkey Trot 2019 — This Thanksgiving Day race begins at 9 a.m. at the Ritter Park picnic shelter and winds its way through the park and down the boulevard to the Memorial Arch at 7th Street West and back.
Entry fees are $25, which includes a long-sleeve T-shirt for all registrations received on or before Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Entries received after this cutoff will not be guaranteed a T-shirt. Race day registration is $30, no T-shirt included.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age group, stroller division, and people and pets.
All proceeds benefit Little Victories No Kill Animal Shelter. Participants also are asked to bring cans or bags of pet food for Little Victories, which may be dropped off at early packet pick-up or at the Ritter Park picnic shelter on Thanksgiving Day morning. Purina dog or cat chow, Purina puppy or kitten chow and Pedigree dry are favorites.
n Russell Turkey Trot 5K — Burn off calories before your feast and spend time with family and friends while helping a cause with this race in Russell, Kentucky. All proceeds and food donations go to Helping Hands of Greenup County to aid in its mission to assist those in need.
This Thanksgiving Day race starts (at 9 a.m.) and ends at the Senior Center. The route heads out past the Super Quik then toward the river, along the river and back past the firehouse, then an out-and-back toward Worthington.
On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. Fees are $20 if pre-registered before Nov. 28 or $25 the day of the race; $18 for pre-registered groups of eight or more. Visit tristateracer.com for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 30
n 3rd annual Feed the Need 5-miler and 2-mile walk — This race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova, 1120 Poplar St., and is a loop that runs through the city streets of Kenova and Ceredo. The 2-mile walk is an out-and-back course. It is sponsored by the C-K Ministerial Association, and proceeds will be used to fill backpacks with food for children in need to take home over the weekend as part of the “Weekend Snack” Backpack Program.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Nov. 29 or $25 day of race (registration at 8 a.m.).
Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers in the 5-miler, and the first three finishers in each male and female age group.
Awards also will be given to the first five finishers of the 2-mile walk (no running or jogging).