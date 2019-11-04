The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Sunday, Nov. 10
n Jeannie’s Run In The Sun — This 5K will take place within Woodmere Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The route offers a combination of paved and off-road rolling terrain. Participants will start near the cemetery entrance located on Norway side of the cemetery, turning right at the first intersection and then proceeding along the outside path of the cemetery. They will then continue to turn to the right at each path toward the exit on Washington Boulevard, circling back into the entrance of the cemetery and following the main route toward Woodmere Abbey. Participants will turn right at Abbey and follow main route to begin lap 2. Participants will turn to the right and follow the path to the finish line.
Racers registered by Nov. 8 are $20. Pre-registered groups of eight or more are $15 per participant if preregistered by Nov. 8. Race day registration is $25.
Medals will be awarded to the top overall male and female finishers and the top two male and female finishers for each age division.
The Mission of Jeannie’s Wish Inc. is to raise community awareness of brain aneurysms, their symptoms and increase early detection. The proceeds raised from this event will be used for an annual Jeannie Gatrell Memorial Scholarship provided to a student residing in West Virginia or the Tri-State community who has been impacted in some way by a brain aneurysm.
Saturday, Nov. 16
n Seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos — Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund (NESH) will host the seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Barboursville Park.
The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Non-perishable food items will be collected to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who was a NESH board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group.
Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and under are $5. Group rates are also available.
Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or for a small fee register online. NESH Fund Inc. is a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide education, shelter, and health care to the people of Nicaragua.
Thursday, Nov. 21
The 2nd Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce LUMINARY 5K takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Point Industrial Park along U.S. 52 in South Point, Ohio.
The course is a mostly flat paved loop that will be illuminated by tea-lights. Runners will pass a dress rehearsal of the drive-thru Nativity sponsored by Jeremiah 38 Ministries.
This is not a glo run but glo items can be worn.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before race day or $25 the day of the race. On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registered groups of eight or more can register for $18 each.
Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers; awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
The proceeds from the 5K Run and Festival of Trees and Christmas Market are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School students and for the Chamber Community Development program.