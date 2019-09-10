The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Sept. 14
n Encouraging Every Step to Recovery 5K
This race through the Ritter Park pathways begins at 8 a.m. at the park's new shelter.
Entry fees are $25 for those registered early. Online registration closes at 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Race day registration is $30. Register by Sept. 1 to guarantee a T-shirt. All proceeds will go to support the local recovery efforts of Recovery Point Huntington, Charleston & HER Place locations, The Lifehouse and Field of Hope in Vinton, Ohio.
First, second and third place overall male and female will be awarded. First, second and third place will be awarded in each age division. Visit www.TriStateRacer.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21
n Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC 2nd Suicide Awareness and Remembrance 5K
Join the Herschel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in a 5K walk/run to promote suicide awareness, prevention and to remember those who have died. The event, from 9 a.m. to noon in Ritter Park, features a race that starts at the park zipline, then follows the path to its turn around at 5th Street before finishing back at the zipline. There is no entry fee for this race.
Awards will be given to the top two males and females in each division. This event is to show support for the nation's veterans and to raise awareness for suicide prevention. For more information on preventing suicide, Veterans Crisis Line or 1-800-273-8255, press 1, visit VeteransCrisisLine.net or text 838255.
Saturday, Sept. 28
n Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon
The second Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at Barboursville Park. It will include a combined 5K run and bike race, or participants can opt for the 5K run/walk. Racers must be over 18 years old to do the bike portion of the event.
Participants can enter in one of three categories: single-entry, run and ride: $40; team entry: $40 (one person will register the team); 5K only: $25. Onsite check-in and registration will start at 7 a.m. and continue until 7:45 a.m. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m.
Awards will follow the completion of all participants. For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/race/953.
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Bolt for Books 5K
Check-in for this 8 a.m. race in Ritter Park starts at 7 a.m. at the new shelter. Entry fees are $25 through Sept. 28 and $30 after then, including the day of the race.
Medals and prize to the first three overall finishers (male/female) and the first finisher in each age group (male/female).
Proceeds from the Bolt for Books 5K will allow the Cabell County Public Library and Tri-State Literacy Council to continue providing books, materials, programming, and services to the community.
Visit www.TriStateRacer.com or https://cabellcounty.ent.sirsi.net for more information.