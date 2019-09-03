The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Friday, Sept. 6
n 2019 Barboursville Summer Series - 5-Miler
A 5-mile run organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Barboursville Park. Start and finish at the lake, out the soccer road and back. This is the final race of the series.
On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration and race day registration are both $25. Medals and awards given to top male and female finishers in each age group. All proceeds will benefit the Sounds Of Christmas Children's Charities.
Sunday, Sept. 8
n 2nd American Heroes 5K
This 5K run/walk honoring first responders and military members will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Barboursville Park. Runners start at the lake and head toward the ball fields, then left toward the soccer fields, where at the first restrooms they reach turn-a-round before returning to finish with a lap around the lake.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before Sept. 7. On-site registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and is $25.
The race is sponsored by the Cabell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 122. Proceeds go to multiple children's charities.
For more information, visit www.TriStateRacer.com.
Saturday, Sept. 14
n Encouraging Every Step to Recovery 5K
This race through the Ritter Park pathways begins at 8 a.m. at the park's new shelter.
Entry fees are $25 for those registered early. Online registration closes at 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Race day registration is $30. Register by Sept. 1 to guarantee a T-shirt. All proceeds will go to support the local recovery efforts of Recovery Point Huntington, Charleston & HER Place locations, The Lifehouse and Field of Hope in Vinton, Ohio.
First, second and third place overall male and female will be awarded. First, second and third place will be awarded in each age division. Visit www.TriStateRacer.com for more imformation.
Saturday, Sept. 28
n Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon
The 2nd Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at Barboursville Park. It will include a combined 5K run and bike race, or participants can opt for the 5K run/walk. Racers must be over 18 years old to do the bike portion of the event.
Participants can enter in one of three categories: single-entry, run and ride: $40; team entry: $40 (one person will register the team); 5K only: $25.
Onsite check-in and registration will start at 7 a.m. and continue until 7:45 a.m. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m.
Awards will follow the completion of all participants. For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/race/953
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
n Bolt for Books 5K
Check-in for this 8 a.m. race in Ritter Park starts at 7 a.m. at the new shelter. Entry fees are $25 through Sept. 28 and $30 after then, including the day of the race.
Medals and prize to the first three overall finishers (male/female) and the first finisher in each age group (male/female).
Proceeds from the Bolt for Books 5K will allow the Cabell County Public Library and Tri-State Literacy Council to continue providing books, materials, programming, and services to the community. Visit www.TriStateRacer.com or https://cabellcounty.ent.sirsi.net for more information.