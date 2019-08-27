The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some upcoming events:
Monday, Sept. 2
n The Good Samaritan Soles 5K Run/Walk
This event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the course is a fast and flat race through the communities of Ceredo and Kenova. The Run/Walk will begin and end at the C-K Little League's Mitch Stadium located next to the Ceredo Plaza.
Late registration through race day is $25.
Awards will be given to the Overall Top Finishers, male and female; Overall Masters Top Finishers, Male and Female age 50 and up; Top Finishers in each age group, male and female; and Top Stroller Finisher.
The Good Samaritan Center of Ceredo-Kenova has helped the less fortunate in our area since it was established in 1984. It provides food and financial assistance for families in need.
For more information and for printed and online registration forms, visit www.gssoles5k.com.
Friday, Sept. 6
n 2019 Barboursville Summer Series - 5-Miler
A 5-mile run organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Barboursville Park. Start and finish at the lake, out the soccer road and back. This is the final race of the series.
On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration and race day registration are both $25. Medals and awards given to top male and female finishers in each age group. All proceeds will benefit the Sounds Of Christmas Children's Charities.
Sunday, Sept. 8
n 2nd American Heroes 5K
This 5K run/walk honoring first responders and military members will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Barboursville Park. Runners start at the lake and head toward the ball fields, then left toward the soccer fields, where at the first restrooms they reach turn-a-round before returning to finish with a lap around the lake.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before Sept. 7. On-site registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and is $25.
The race is sponsored by the Cabell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 122. Proceeds go to multiple children's charities.
For more information, visit www.TriStateRacer.com.
Saturday, Sept. 14
n Encouraging Every Step to Recovery 5K
This race through the Ritter Park pathways begins at 8 a.m. at the park's new shelter.
Entry fees are $25 for those registered early. Online registration closes at 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Race day registration is $30. Register by Sept. 1 to guarantee a T-shirt. All proceeds will go to support the local recovery efforts of Recovery Point Huntington, Charleston & HER Place locations, The Lifehouse and Field of Hope in Vinton, Ohio.
First, second and third place overall male and female will be awarded. First, second and third place will be awarded in each age division. Visit www.TriStateRacer.com.