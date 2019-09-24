The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Sept. 28
n Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon — The second Bill Hill Memorial Duathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at Barboursville Park. It will include a combined 5K run and bike race, or participants can opt for the 5K run/walk. Racers must be over 18 years old to do the bike portion of the event.
Participants can enter in one of three categories: single-entry, run and ride: $40; team entry: $40 (one person will register the team); 5K only: $25. Onsite check-in and registration will start at 7 a.m. and continue until 7:45 a.m. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m.
Awards will follow the completion of all participants. For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/race/953.
Thursday, Oct. 3
n 35th annual 5K Run at Greenup Old Fashion Days — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) and its fitness facility, Firm Fitness, will present the 35th annual 5K Greenup Old Fashion Days Race Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Greenup County Courthouse.
The run is part of the 54th annual Greenup Old Fashion Days. Race registration begins at 5 p.m. at the Greenup Christian Church Family Life Center, Main Street, Greenup, Kentucky. Entry fee is $20 if received before the event and $25 the day of the event. Pre-registered groups of eight or more can register for $18 each. The first 150 entrants will receive a race T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to first two overall male and female finishers with awards given to first three finishers in each male and female age group. For more information or to register for the race, visit tristateracer.com or call 606-369-4403. For more information concerning OLBH or Firm Fitness visit BonSecours.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Bolt for Books 5K — Check-in for this 8 a.m. race in Ritter Park starts at 7 a.m. at the new shelter. Entry fees are $25 through Sept. 28 and $30 after then, including the day of the race.
Medals and prize to the first three overall finishers (male/female) and the first finisher in each age group (male/female). Proceeds from the Bolt for Books 5K will allow the Cabell County Public Library and Tri-State Literacy Council to continue providing books, materials, programming and services to the community.
Visit www.TriStateRacer.com or https://cabellcounty.ent.sirsi.net for more information.
n 3rd annual Run to Salute Gold Star Families 5K/1 Mile Memory Walk — The term Gold Star describes a family member who has lost a loved one in military service. All funds from this race go to West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and their projects. The 5k course starts at 9 a.m. at the Barboursville Park lake and will make a left towards the soccer fields. A turnaround station and a water station will be set this year.
Runners return to the finish line at the lake. The 1 mile walk will start after the 5K has finished and participants will walk one lap around the lake.
Entry fees are $20 up to the day of the race. Race day fees will be $25. Teams of 10 or more get a $5 discount on the fee. Mail entries to: Renee Beckett, 2342 Boone St., Ashland KY 41101
Trophies will be given to top overall male and female finishers with first place trophies and second place medals in each age group for male and female.
Friday, Oct. 18
n Run For Your Life Haunted 5K — This nighttime race with an 8 p.m. start begins and ends at the Grayson Fire Department (316 E 3rd St. in Grayson, Kentucky).
It is mostly a flat surface. The spooky fun benefits Sarah’s Place Womens Resource Center and Project Merry Christmas.
Since this is a haunted race it will include live actors and props througout the course and can possibly be scary for young children.
Entry fees are $20 per person if registered by Oct. 11; $25 per person Oct. 12-18; $1 per year of age for children 12 and under; and $15 per person for groups of seven by preregistration date.
Trophies will be awarded for best overall male and female and medals will be awarded to top 3 overall male and female in each category. There also will be a trophy for best costume.