Indoor triathlon
The Marshall Recreation Center once again will host its Indoor Triathlon on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event will begin at 8 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the SRC (Student Rec Council), helping with student development activities and conference attendance.
Sign up at the Rec or online at TriStateRacer.com.
Adult participants must swim 300 yards (12 pool-lengths), complete 8 miles on a spinning bike and 2 miles on a treadmill.
Youth participants must swim 150 yards (6 pool-lengths), complete 4 miles on a spinning bike and 1 mile (7 laps) on the track.
Entry fees are $20 per person in advance, $40 the day of race and $50 for two- or three-person corporate teams.
Winter Series 5K
Registration is open for the third event in the Barboursville Winter 5K series. Online registration at TriStateRacer.com will close at 7 a.m. on Feb. 23.
The event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Barboursville Park. Start and finish at the big lake, then out the Soccer Road and back.
Entry fees are $15 if pre-registered or $20 the day of the race.
Medals will be given to the Top 3 overall male and female participants and the Top 2 male and female participants in each age group.
Couch to 5K program
Training begins this month for those who want to take part in the Love Your Library 5K on April 24 in Ashland.
Register online at TriStateRacer.com to join the Boyd County Library “Couch to 5K” training program at the Ashland YMCA/Boyd County Library.
This eight-week training program with instructor Vicki Knipp costs $20, which includes the entry fee for the Love Your Library 5K on Friday, April 24. All fitness levels welcome and a YMCA membership is not required.
The group will meet in the evenings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the YMCA or outdoors, starting Feb. 25 and ending with a practice 5K on April 21.