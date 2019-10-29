The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Nov. 2
n Run for RAINN — The course for this race, set to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 2, will start at the Ritter Park picnic shelter and is fully contained on the Ritter Park path.
Entry fees are $20 per person or $15 for students.
Medals will be given to the first-place male and female finishers of each division, second and third place winners will receive a ribbon.
This event, hosted by Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, Marshall University, and the Marshall University Women’s & Gender Center, is being held to raise awareness for The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). Sixty percent of the proceeds go to RAINN nationally and the remaining 40% will go to the local CONTACT Rape Crisis Center.
Packet pick up and race day registration will open up at 6:15 a.m. at the Ritter Park shelter. For more information, visit www.tristateracer.com or contact Shawn Grigoraci, race director, at grigoraci@marshall.edu.
Sunday, Nov. 10
n Jeannie’s Run In The Sun — This 5K will take place within Woodmere Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The route offers a combination of paved and off-road rolling terrain. Participants will start near the cemetery entrance located on Norway side of the cemetery, turning right at the first intersection and then proceeding along the outside path of the cemetery. They will then continue to turn to the right at each path toward the exit on Washington Boulevard, circling back into the entrance of the cemetery and following the main route toward Woodmere Abbey. Participants will turn right at Abbey and follow main route to begin lap 2. Participants will turn to the right and follow the path to the finish line.
Pre-registered racers registered by Nov. 8 are $20. Pre-registered groups of eight or more are $15 per participant if preregistered by Nov. 8. Race day registration is $25.
Medals will be awarded to the top overall male and female finishers and the top two male and female finishers for each age division.
The Mission of Jeannie’s Wish Inc. is to raise community awareness of brain aneurysms, their symptoms and increase early detection. The proceeds raised from this event will be used for an annual Jeannie Gatrell Memorial Scholarship provided to a student residing in West Virginia or the Tri-State community who has been impacted in some way by a brain aneurysm.
Saturday, Nov. 16
n Seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos — Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund (NESH) will host the seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Barboursville Park.
The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Non-perishable food items will be collected to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who was a NESH board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group.
Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and under are $5. Group rates are also available.
Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or for a small fee register online. NESH Fund Inc. is a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide education, shelter, and health care to the people of Nicaragua.