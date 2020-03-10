The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
March 14
n The 6th annual Leaping Leprechaun 5K for Holy Family School will take place at Holy Family School, 900 Winchester Ave. in Ashland at 7:30 a.m. March 14. Wear your green; special prize for best costume.
The flat, fast course starts at the school then moves down Carter Avenue to the Town Center Mall, around the outer rim of the mall parking area three times then back on Carter Avenue to the school.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before March 13 or $25 day of race (beginning at 6:30 a.m.); register online at www.tristateracer.com.
Shirts are guaranteed to all registered participants. Trophies will be awarded to the first two overall male and female finishers.
Proceeds go to scholarships and technology for the school.
n Cabell County Schools Foundation, in collaboration with Cabell County Math4Life, has planned a 5K “Pi Day” race at 9 a.m. March 14 at Barboursville Park. The race will start at Lake William (Shelter 8) and go toward the soccer fields. Participants will then turn around and finish back at Lake William.
Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers. The top male and female finishers in each age group will also receive awards.
Race day registration is $25. The funds raised will support scholarships for Cabell County students. For additional information, email CabellMath4Life@gmail.com.
n Paul G. Blazer High School’s chapter of the National Mathematics Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, presents the second Pi Day 5K in Ashland. The 5K Run/Walk will begin promptly at 3:14 p.m. March 14 in Central Park, followed by an award ceremony for the top qualifiers and door prizes.
The race will begin and end near the concession stands in the center of Central Park located at the end of Chuck Woolery Boulevard. Exit the park by turning left on 17th Street, follow the path of the park and enter the park from 22nd Street, exit park on 17th Street by turning right, complete a full lap and a half to enter the park from 22nd Street and finish the race near the concession stand. Clearly marked signs will be throughout the course, along with one water station.
Entry fees are $30 on race day. The purpose of the National Mathematics Honor Society is to promote scholarship in, and enjoyment and understanding of, mathematics among high school students.
The Allison Joy McKnight Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Allison McKnight, a mathematics teacher at Paul G. Blazer High School, who was dedicated to promoting the enjoyment and application of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) opportunities to the community. Pi Day 5K is the main fundraiser to support this scholarship. For more information, visit http://ajmmemorial.weebly.com.
March 15
n Huntington High School’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K run/2-mile walk takes place at 3 p.m. March 15 at the school.
The course is two loops beginning on the track and then entering the cross country trail behind the home side of the bleachers. The course will follow the trail around the baseball and softball field and loop back toward the entrance of the football stadium. Then the course loops around the bus loop and then returns back toward the track. Walkers will walk around the outside of the visitor bleachers and enter the track by the scoreboard before finishing at the common start/finish line. Runners will do a second loop like the first and enter the track by the Bob Sang statue, finishing at the common start/finish line.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered, $25 on the day of the race, or $15 for HHS students. Pre-registered participants can upgrade to a long-sleeve T-shirt for an additional $5. Sign up online at www.tristateracer.com.
Awards will be given to top three overall finishers, and all age group winners.
This event supports Huntington High School’s Track and Field team.
April 4
The Give Them Shelter 5K in Ashland begins at 9 a.m. at The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave.
The course is mostly flat and fast. Runners will start at The Neighborhood, run down Bath Avenue, two loops clockwise around Central Park and then back to The Neighborhood.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered before April 3, $18 for pre-registered groups of eight or more, or $25 on the day of the race (registration at 8 a.m.). Race shirts are guaranteed to all registrants.
Trophies will be given to first two overall male and female finishers; awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
The Neighborhood provides a safe, secure, clean, and convenient facility for those in need of assistance. With seven nonprofit agencies serving low to moderate income people in our area, The Neighborhood aims to increase the employability of individuals and reduce the risk of homelessness for families in our region.
All proceeds go to easing the homeless shelter situation in Ashland. There will be door prizes, refreshments, and fun for all.