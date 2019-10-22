The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Friday, Oct. 25
n Third annual Monster Dash — Proceeds from this race at the Hamlin Lions Club Field on Friday, Oct. 25, will benefit the Hamlin and Duval Middle School cross country teams. The race begins at 6 p.m. on a mostly paved 5K course with some hills. Entry fees are $10 for students and $20 for adults. Online registration will close Oct. 23. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each category. For more information or to register, visit http://www.tristateracer.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
n Homecoming Stampede 5K — Presented by Ohio Valley Bank and the Marshall University Alumni Association, the Stampede 5K will feature a fun, campus-focused run/walk with awards for multiple age groups. At 8 a.m., start your Homecoming morning off right with other sons and daughters of Marshall. New this year is an all on-campus course, beginning and ending near the Memorial Fountain.
Participants will make two laps on a course featuring the university’s campus. Registration and additional information is available at HerdAlum.com or Tri-State Racer.
n Wahama 5K Walk/Run For Education – The Wahama 5K Walk / Run for Education, a popular event in the area, provides scholarships for seniors at Wahama High School in Mason, West Virginia. The race begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at the New Haven Fire Department in New Haven, West Virginia, then will proceed up W.Va. 62 to Layne Street travel to the end of Layne Street and return to the fire station.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered but participants also may register at 6 a.m. the day of the event. A walk/run T-shirt is given to the first 100 people to register.
Prizes will be awarded to first place in each age group, second and third place receive ribbons and a prize awarded to overall first place, usually around 10 a.m.
A free pancake breakfast is available to all participants and guests after the event. For more information or to register, visit http://www.tristateracer.com.
Sunday, Oct. 27
n Hope for Heidi — This 5K returns for a second year on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Ritter Park in Huntington. Heidi is a 4-year-old who is battling against a rare form of brain cancer called pineoblastoma. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the race at 2 p.m. Register at https://aptiming.com/race/hopeforheidi5k
Proceeds from the event will be donated back the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington, as well as the Huntington Ronald McDonald House. Entry fees are $25.
A medal will be presented to each female and male overall winner, as well as each female and male winner in each age division. There will be a raffle the day of the race with items that have been donated by several area establishments.
Saturday, Nov. 16
n Seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos — Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund (NESH) will host the seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Barboursville Park.
The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Non-perishable food items will be collected to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who was a NESH board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group.
Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and under are $5. Group rates are also available. Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or for a small fee register online. NESH Fund Inc. is a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide education, shelter, and health care to the people of Nicaragua.