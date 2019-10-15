The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Friday, Oct. 18
n Run For Your Life Haunted 5K — This nighttime race with an 8 p.m. start begins and ends at the Grayson Fire Department (316 E 3rd St. in Grayson, Kentucky).
It is mostly a flat surface. The spooky fun benefits Sarah’s Place Women’s Resource Center and Project Merry Christmas. Since this is a haunted race it will include live actors and props throughout the course and can possibly be scary for young children.
Entry fees are $25 per person through Oct. 18; $1 per year of age for children 12 and under.
Trophies will be awarded for best overall male and female and medals will be awarded to top 3 overall male and female in each category. There also will be a trophy for best costume.
Saturday, Oct. 19
n Sheetz presents The second Dream Maker 5K — This 5K Run/Walk organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners takes place at 9 a.m. in Barboursville Park, where runners start at the lake and head toward the ball fields, then left toward the soccer fields, at the first restrooms the runners head left to and over the bridge, then return the way they came and finish at the lake.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Oct. 18; $25 day of race, with on-site registration at 8 a.m.; or $15 for first responders or military. Trophies will be given to the first two overall male and female finishers and awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
Proceeds go toward providing support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need in the communities Sheetz operates, to promote mutual understanding of cultural diversity for all through the theater arts. Participants will receive a treat-filled goodie bag. Zombie volunteers are also being sought.
n The sixth annual Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5K — Runners in this after-dark race in Barboursville Park should beware ... there will be zombies everywhere! The race to benefit our local Goodwill starts at 7 p.m. on the Barboursville Park Course (out past the soccer fields to the 4-H bridge and back to the lake). The path out to the soccer fields is very dark, so glow apparel, headlamps or flashlights are encouraged.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered through 6 a.m. on Oct. 19 or $25 on race day. Participants must register by 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 to receive The Running Dead 5K T-shirt. Race day packet pick-up and registration will take place at the shelter by the lake, beginning at 6 p.m. The race fee is non-refundable. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GoodwillKYOWVARunningDead for the latest information.
Medals will be awarded to top overall male, top overall female, top two male/female in each age category, and “Drop Dead Beauty Contest” (best dressed zombie).
Proceeds from this race go toward Goodwill’s Career Experience Opportunity Summit, which works with students with disabilities, ages 14-21, in the four-day program that teaches skills in interviewing, communication, team building, social and computer skills.
Paper registration forms and checks can be mailed to or dropped off at: Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA; Attn: Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5k, 1102 Memorial Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701
Saturday, Oct. 26
n Homecoming Stampede 5K — Presented by Ohio Valley Bank and the Marshall University Alumni Association, the Stampede 5K will feature a fun, campus-focused run/walk with awards for multiple age groups. At 8 a.m., start your Homecoming morning off right with other sons and daughters of Marshall. New this year is an all on-campus course, beginning and ending near the Memorial Fountain. Participants will make two laps on a course featuring the university’s campus. Registration and additional information will be available at HerdAlum.com or Tri-State Racer.
Saturday, Nov. 16
n Seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos — Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund (NESH) will host the seventh annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Barboursville Park. The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back. Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Non-perishable food items will be collected to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who was a NESH board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group. Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and under are $5. Group rates are also available. Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or for a small fee register online. NESH Fund Inc. is a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide education, shelter, and health care to the people of Nicaragua.