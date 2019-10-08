The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Oct. 12
n Kickin’ Up Kidney Awareness 5K — This race to benefit the American Kidney fund begins at 8 a.m. in Ritter Park in Huntington.
n You Are Loved 5K — This 9 a.m. race is presented By Oasis Behavioral Health Services and will take place in Barboursville Park. All proceeds will go to the local Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources, and best practices for professionals.
Runners start at the lake and head toward the ball fields, then left toward the soccer fields, at the first restrooms the runners head left to and over the bridge, then return the way they came and finish at the lake. Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Oct. 11 or $25 day of race, with registration at 8 a.m.
Trophies will be awarded to the first two overall male and female finishers with awards for first three finishers in each male and female age group.
Friday, Oct. 18
n Run For Your Life Haunted 5K — This nighttime race with an 8 p.m. start begins and ends at the Grayson Fire Department (316 E 3rd St. in Grayson, Kentucky).
It is mostly a flat surface. The spooky fun benefits Sarah’s Place Womens Resource Center and Project Merry Christmas.
Since this is a haunted race it will include live actors and props througout the course and can possibly be scary for young children.
Entry fees are $20 per person if registered by Oct. 11; $25 per person Oct. 12-18; $1 per year of age for children 12 and under; and $15 per person for groups of seven by preregistration date.
Trophies will be awarded for best overall male and female and medals will be awarded to top 3 overall male and female in each category. There also will be a trophy for best costume.
Saturday, Oct. 19
n Sheetz presents The 2nd Dream Maker 5K — This 5K Run/Walk organized by O Such Tri-state Race Planners takes place at 9 a.m. in Barboursville Park, where runners start at the lake and head toward the ball fields, then left toward the soccer fields, at the first restrooms the runners head left to and over the bridge, then return the way they came and finish at the lake.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Oct. 18; $25 day of race, with on-site registration at 8 a.m.; $18 for pre-registered groups of eight or more postmarked by Oct. 11; or $15 for first responders or military.
Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers and awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
Proceeds go toward providing support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need in the communities Sheetz operates, to promote mutual understanding of cultural diversity for all through the theater arts. Participants will receive a treat-filled goodie bag.
n The 6th Annual Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5K — Runners in this after-dark race in Barboursville Park should beware ... there will be zombies everywhere! The race to benefit our local Goodwill starts at 7 p.m. on the Barboursville Park Course (out past the Soccer Fields to the 4-H bridge and back to the lake). The path out to the soccer fields is very dark! Glow apparel, headlamps or flashlights are encouraged.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered through 6 a.m. on Oct. 19 or $25 on race day. Participants must register by 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 to receive The Running Dead 5K T-shirt. Race day packet pick-up and registration will take place at the shelter by the lake, beginning at 6 p.m. The race fee is non-refundable. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GoodwillKYOWVARunningDead for the latest information.
Medals will be awarded to top overall male, top overall female, top two male/female in each age category, and “Drop Dead Beauty Contest” (best dressed zombie).
Proceeds from this race go toward Goodwill’s Career Experience Opportunity Summit, which works with students with disabilities, aged 14-21, in the four-day program that teaches skills in interviewing, communication, team building, social and computer skills.
Paper registration forms and checks can be mailed to or dropped off at: Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA; Attn: Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5k, 1102 Memorial Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701
Zombie volunteers are also being sought.