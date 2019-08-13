Friday, Aug. 16
n The 9th annual Maura Rae Kuhl AED Foundation 5K run/walk and 1 Mile Walk will be a glow run this year, starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to provide a cooler race and a unique event. The race begins and ends on the hill at the Putnam County Courthouse and ends in Winfield, West Virginia. The course is flat and fast. Pre-registration at TriStateRacer.com is $25; register before Aug. 11 to guarantee a T-shirt. There are special rates for teams. The goal of the foundation is to place AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) in schools. Because of the tremendous support of this race, the MRK AED Foundation has raised enough money to place AEDs in schools in Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln and Mason counties. For more information contact Jess Kuhl at jkuhl19@gmail.com, 304-395-2511, or visit www.mrkaedfoundation.org or www.jesskuhl.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
n Huntington Tri-State Airport is offering up its facility for what may be the coolest 5K of all time - the 5K on the Runway. The nighttime race begins at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the airport. All proceeds benefit the Huntington Honor Flight Network, which sends veterans to Washington, D.C. Pre-register by Aug. 9 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Race day registration is limited to only the first 100 racers. More information and online signups are at www.tristateracer.com.
n Battle for the Beech, an inaugural multi-sport adventure tri, will take place at Beech Fork Lake's Stowers Branch Beach in Lavalette starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The race committee hopes to establish an Adventure Tri in the greater Huntington area that offers the right degree of challenge and laid back atmosphere for all athletes to enjoy. The Battle for the Beech consists of three separate events: 10-mile bike, 3-mile run and kayak, 3-mile recreation kayak paddle or 4-mile SUP paddle or 5-mile fast kayak paddle. Registration and classification information can be found at www.tristateracer.com
n The Red Devil Hill 5K Challenge is a 5 kilometer (3.1 miles) course starting and ending at Russell High School beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Runners will race on the streets of Russell. The course is flat in many parts, features a large downhill section, and challenges runners to conquer Red Devil Lane at the end before sprinting to the finish. The course is closed, well marked with cones and signage, and will be monitored by the City of Russell Police Department, race workers, and volunteers. Entry fees are $15 if pre-registered before Aug. 16, $20 postmarked after Aug. 16 and on race day; $12 for groups of 10 or more; and free for active duty military or veterans (must be pre-registered). Register at www.tristateracer.com, or mail registration form with payment to: (Make checks payable to: Russell Track & XC Boosters) Red Devil 5K Challenge; C/O Darin Floyd, 84 Revere St., Greenup, KY 41144.
Saturday, Aug. 24
n Hospice of Huntington invites community members to register for its inaugural "Twilight in the Park" 5K Walk/Run, scheduled to be held at Barboursville Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Twilight in the Park will be an evening of friendly competition and fundraising. Participants of all ages can register individually or as a team at tristateracer.com in advance of the event. Advance registration is $20, while registering on the day of the event will be $25. All registered participants will receive a race shirt and access to refreshments. The event will feature a ceremonial luminary lighting that begins at twilight where attendees can honor a loved one. Event participants are encouraged to purchase a memorial luminary for $10 at HospiceofHuntington.org For more information, visit hospiceofhuntington.org or call 304-529-4217.
n Cupcake Chase 5K - "the sweetest race in town" - is back for its sixth year at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia. In this unique 5K, participants can decorate cupcakes along the way. This event is the kickoff to the WV Cupcake Festival. The course begins in Valley Park at the large shelter. Run (or walk if you like) through neighboring communities and trails in the Valley Park with cupcake stations set up along the route. At Station 1, pick up your cupcake; at Station 2, swirl icing on your cupcake; at Station 3, top off that cupcake with sprinkles and carry it to the finish line to be judged for best decorated of the race. Cupcake decorating is not required, but adds fun to the event. The trail is mostly paved with a short distance of trail through the park. Visit tristateracer.com for more details on age groups, awards and to register online. Pre-registration through Aug 22 is $25 or $30 on race day. All proceeds from the Cupcake Chase benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and help West Virginia children.