The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Saturday, Dec. 7
n 9th annual Sounds of Christmas 5K, presented by O Such Race Planners, will take place at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 in Russell, Kentucky, at the Russell Senior Center.
The 5K Run/Walk course starts and ends at the Russell Senior Center, heads out past the Super Quik then toward the river, along the river and back past the firehouse. Then there is an out-and-back toward Worthington.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered or $25 the day of the race.
No shirts will be given for this race, but a free race certificate is given with each registration.
Trophies will be awarded to the first two overall male and female finishers; awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group.
All proceeds go to the Sounds Of Christmas Foundation for Tri-State Children’s Charities.
n December Wear Blue Run to Remember will take place at 8:15 a.m. in Central Park in Ashland.
Participants will take three purposeful laps around Central Park starting behind Crabbe Elementary. There are no entry fees. This is not a race but a community coming together to honor the fallen, the fighting and the families. Everyone is welcome at this family friendly event.
Sunday, Dec. 15
n The 2019-20 Barboursville Winter Series begins Dec. 15 with a 5K. Subsequent 5Ks will take place Jan. 19 and Feb. 23, 2020. Races begin at 2 p.m. in Barboursville Park.
Pre-registration is $15 each race. Race day registration is $20. Sign up for all three races before Dec. 18 for $40 total.
Registration form and more information available at TriStateRacer.com.