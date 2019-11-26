The Tri-State offers several opportunities to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause. Here are some events:
Thursday, Nov. 28
n n Huntington Turkey Trot 2019 — This Thanksgiving Day race begins at 9 a.m. at the Ritter Park picnic shelter and winds its way through the park and down the boulevard to the Memorial Arch at 7th Street West and back.
Entry fees are $25, which includes a long-sleeve T-shirt for all registrations received on or before Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Entries received after this cutoff will not be guaranteed a T-shirt. Race day registration is $30, no T-shirt included.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age group, stroller division, and people and pets.
All proceeds benefit Little Victories No Kill Animal Shelter. Participants also are asked to bring cans or bags of pet food for Little Victories, which may be dropped off at early packet pick-up or at the Ritter Park picnic shelter on Thanksgiving Day morning. Purina dog or cat chow, Purina puppy or kitten chow and Pedigree dry are favorites.
n n Russell Turkey Trot 5K — Burn off calories before your feast and spend time with family and friends while helping a cause with this race in Russell, Kentucky. All proceeds and food donations go to Helping Hands of Greenup County to aid in its mission to assist those in need.
This Thanksgiving Day race starts (at 9 a.m.) and ends at the Senior Center. The route heads out past the Super Quik then toward the river, along the river and back past the firehouse, then an out-and-back toward Worthington.
On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. Fees are $20 if pre-registered before Nov. 28 or $25 the day of the race; $18 for pre-registered groups of eight or more. Visit tristateracer.com for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 30
n n 3rd annual Feed the Need 5-miler and 2-mile walk — This race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova, 1120 Poplar St., and is a loop that runs through the city streets of Kenova and Ceredo. The 2-mile walk is an out-and-back course. It is sponsored by the C-K Ministerial Association, and proceeds will be used to fill backpacks with food for children in need to take home over the weekend as part of the “Weekend Snack” Backpack Program.
Entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Nov. 29 or $25 day of race (registration at 8 a.m.).
Trophies to first two overall male and female finishers in the 5-miler, and the first three finishers in each male and female age group.
Awards also will be given to the first five finishers of the 2-mile walk (no running or jogging).
Sunday, Dec. 15
n n The 2019-20 Barboursville Winter Series begins Dec. 15 with a 5K. Subsequent 5Ks will take place Jan. 19 and Feb. 23, 2020. Races begin at 2 p.m. in Barboursville Park.
Pre-registration is $15 each race. Race day registration is $20. Sign up for all three races before Dec. 18 for $40 total.
Registration form and more information available at TriStateRacer.com.