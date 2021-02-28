HUNTINGTON — As thousands of people in Cabell and Wayne counties coped with extended power outages following ice storms this month, West Virginia American Water looked to help.
“Providing support to customers and communities in their time of need is at the heart of West Virginia American Water! That’s why last week the company donated water bottles and non-perishable food items to the Huntington YMCA, the Salvation Army of Huntington and the Huntington City Mission,” the utility company said in a news release last week.
The donated items were used to support the thousands of residents in the areas of Cabell and Wayne counties who were using warming shelters and seeking assistance, such as warm meals, due to their loss of electricity and water service in the aftermath of the storms.
“Thank you to these incredible community organizations for opening your facilities to our neighbors during this difficult time,” the utility wrote, citing the Huntington City Mission, Salvation Army and YMCA.