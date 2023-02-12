The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MHN_UWRC Check.JPG

Pictured in the first row, from left, are George Wright, professional recruiter at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Angie Swearingen, chief operating officer at St. Mary’s Medical Center; Tracy Teams, budget manager at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Kathy Hettlinger, director of food service at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Carol Bailey, executive director at United Way of the River Cities; Kathleen Beach, physician services HR coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center; Amy Browning, HR generalist at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Pictured in the second row, from left, are Bill Rosenberger, director of resource development at United Way of the River Cities; Tim Martin, chief operating officer at Cabell Huntington; Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer at Mountain Health Network; Paul English Smith; chief administrative officer at Mountain Health Network; Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO at Mountain Health Network.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities has received a donation of more than $83,000 through Mountain Health Network’s annual workplace campaign and other gifts.

The support comes from corporate donations and pledges from employees of Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Pleasant Valley Hospital and HIMG.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you