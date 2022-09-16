HUNTINGTON — To bridge the gap between at-risk veterans, community partners, and VA resources to ensure that no veteran feels alone, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC will host its 4th annual Suicide Prevention & Remembrance 5K Run/Walk from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event will begin at Ritter Park Shelter No. 2, 1340 8th St. in Huntington.
At 8:30 a.m., there will be opening remarks followed by the race at 9. Awards will be given for the top male, female and open category finishers. The closing ceremony and awards will take place at 11 a.m.
This event is subject to cancellation based on community COVID-19 levels. Participants may be required to confirm COVID 19 vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test results prior to participation. The event website will be updated to reflect the most recent information available.
For more information, contact the VAMC Suicide Prevention Team at 304-429-6741, ext. 2801, ext. 2721, or ext. 3705.
