HUNTINGTON — To bridge the gap between at-risk veterans, community partners, and VA resources to ensure that no veteran feels alone, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC will host its 4th annual Suicide Prevention & Remembrance 5K Run/Walk from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will begin at Ritter Park Shelter No. 2, 1340 8th St. in Huntington.

