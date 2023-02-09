Le Bistro advertises for its “Valentine Days” 3-course dinner for two on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Huntington. The restaurant will offer five nights of Valentine Wine & Dine opportunities Feb. 10-14.
Chef Mike Bowen prepares for the dinner crowd at Sip Downtown Brasserie on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Huntington. Sip will offer a Valentine's Day Special Menu Friday and Saturday, and again for Monday and Tuesday.
Le Bistro Bar and Beverage Director Caleb Adams sets up a sample of the restaurant’s platinum Valentine’s package on Wednesday in Huntington. The restaurant will offer five nights of Valentine Wine & Dine opportunities Feb. 10-14.
This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday and there will be many opportunities to spend some romantic and fun times with your significant other on the evening of Feb. 14 itself. But, there will also be some chances to get out and celebrate love and the possibility of love this weekend on the nights leading up to Valentine’s Day, where couples of all stripes can take advantage of less-crowded settings.
Below is a list of the Valentine’s Day Week events being held here in the Tri-State, ranging from things to do on a date for those who have recently met to events available for couples who have already found their person.
A fun and unique date night takes place Thursday, Feb. 9, when The Foundry Theater hosts its Pop-Up Salsa Dance from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. It is a perfect chance for couples to learn how to salsa dance together. The dance is free, but space is limited so go to foundrytheater.org to register.
There will be another chance to get out and learn to dance as a couple on Saturday evening when the Huntington Old-Time Dance and Music troupe hosts its second square dance of the winter on Feb. 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The square dance will take place at the Trinity Episcopal Church located at 520 11th St. in Huntington. This is an all-ages event with absolute beginners being welcomed, as the night will begin with lessons for all newbies, which will get you dancing quickly as the evening progresses. For more information, call Dennis Bills at 304-412-4889. Requested donation for the square dance is $7 for adults, $5 for college and high school students, and kids 12 and younger are free.
More Appalachian roots music will be performed at the Mountaineer Opry at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when acclaimed fiddler Jason Carter hits the stage at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. With Carter being a nine-time International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddler of the Year, and also bringing his all-star band to town featuring the reigning IBMA Guitar Player of the year Cody Kilby, this show will be a great chance to discover bluegrass music together as a couple.
A romantic night of music is planned Friday, Feb. 10, as the Huntington Symphony Orchestra Concert presents a Valentine-inspired candlelight concert at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Under the warm, ambient glow of candlelight, Cupid will surely shoot his arrows for romantics and music-lovers alike. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 1304 6th Ave. in Huntington. Tickets start at $20. Students get a 50% discount with valid student ID at the door. To purchase tickets, visit huntingtonsymphony.org or the symphony office at 763 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
If a night of fine food and jazz music is your idea of an uptown romantic evening, local jazz musician Veezy Coffman will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sip Downtown Brasserie restaurant and full bar. The venue is located at 311 9th St. At 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Lee Dean will make an appearance at the club, performing as Frank Sinatra.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Red Tail Barn Music and Event Venue is hosting an adults-only Valentine’s Dance featuring the band Burning Ridge at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door for entry and for food offered, and coolers are welcomed. This fun night for positive people and couples will take place at 6815 County Road 10/3, Huntington.
From Feb. 12-15, Cicada Books and Coffee will host four nights of special After Hours Date Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Email cicadabksmarketing@gmail.com to reserve a table for two and get one complimentary drink each and a homemade dessert to share for $20 per couple. The store is located at 604 14th St. West in Huntington.
The Le Bistro restaurant, located at 905 3rd Ave., will offer five nights of Valentine Wine & Dine opportunities from Feb. 10-14. You can now make a reservation for either the four-course dinner, six-course dinner, a limited menu dinner and special Sweetheart Packages at www.facebook.com/LeBistroWV.
The Cellar Door is hosting four nights of “Valentine Tapas Experience for Two” for $75 per couple at the intimate venue, which is located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington. Offered Feb. 10-14, the experience will feature the usual Cellar Door cocktails, craft beer, select wines, scotch and more. There will also be a $25 Sweethearts Packages available that will include a split of champagne along with a single long-stemmed rose, a candlelit table setting and a full tapas menu. To make a reservation, call 304-523-2014.
