The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Erika Jazsequa Isabella 2.jpg

From left, Erika Williams, Jazsequa Fountain and Isabella Garrido have received scholarships from Valley Health System’s Minority Healthcare Scholarship Program. 

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems Inc. has awarded three $5,000 scholarships, made possible through its Minority Healthcare Scholarship Program, to individuals who are specifically pursuing careers in medicine, health sciences or health administration, according to a news release.

“As both a health care organization and an employer, investment in minority patient populations and their opportunities to pursue a career aligns with our mission and vision,” said President/CEO Steve Shattls. “We are excited about this program, which is part of our effort to address diversity, equity and inclusion. Providing these resources is one step in becoming both a community resource and an agent of change at a time that health inequities must be addressed.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you