MILTON, W.Va. — Sherry Perry began her commitment to Valley Health Systems three decades ago. And it’s not over yet.
In recognition of Perry’s 33 years of service, Valley Health President and CEO Steve Shattls recently hosted a reception for Perry and her family, friends and co-workers at Valley Health’s Milton health center, naming a conference room there in her honor.
“Sherry is an institution at Valley Health, someone whose experience, insight and wisdom I have found to be invaluable,” Shattls said. “Her record of service over the years has been incredible.”
Perry began her involvement with Valley Health in 1987 by serving on the community board for what was then the Grant Medical Center in Milton, one of three original Valley Health sites that formed the network beginning in the mid-1970s. She later transitioned to the Valley Health Systems Board of Directors in the early 1990s when the organization’s 10 community boards were consolidated into one.
Today, Perry is the secretary of the board and is on the Executive Committee. She also is a member of the Finance Audit and Compliance Committee and the Bylaws Committee. Through her years as a board member, she has seen and helped guide Valley Health’s substantial growth. The growth in Milton, the place where her work with Valley Health all started, has been particularly fulfilling.
Perry said, “Grant Medical Center eventually evolved into Valley Health — Milton, and the health center had to move several times to larger facilities to keep up with demand. Today, we are so proud of the newly constructed, 15,000-square-foot location that we opened just off the I-64 Milton exit last October. It’s a facility that’s proving to be a tremendous asset to patients and to the community as a whole.”
Shattls noted, “I am profoundly grateful to Sherry, as I am to all of our board members. Their leadership has helped Valley Health make facilities like VH — Milton possible and our organization grow into a network that now operates 40 health centers and public health programs.”
In addition to her contributions to Valley Health, Perry is co-director of the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization, commonly known as ECCHO. She helped develop the food and clothing pantry in 1981.