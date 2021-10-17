HURRICANE, W.Va. — Valley Park’s athletics manager and events coordinator Trevor Oxley believes Valley Park’s Spookyville will impress the community with the number and variety of activities it offers.
“Spookyville will have so much to offer everyone,” Oxley says. “No matter who you are, there’s something you can enjoy at Spookyville.”
Spookyville, Valley Park’s Halloween celebration, will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23. Friday’s festivities will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday morning will kick off with a 5K and then continue with spooky fun from 5 to 9 p.m.
“October is normally one of our busiest times, and Halloween is one of our biggest events,” Oxley says, adding, “Valley Park has always made an effort to do something Halloween-related.”
In past years, Valley Park has offered trick-or-treats and haunted trails. Special accommodations were made to last year’s celebration due to COVID-19.
“Last year, over 3,200 people drove through our gates and we passed out over 50,000 pieces of candy,” Oxley recalls. “This year we want to give people the chance to interact with their community members again and to enjoy the park and the festivities together.”
The festivities will be numerous and varied this year.
For kids, there will be craft stations, Halloween-themed games, inflatables, ghost stories and hayrides. Adults will appreciate the live music and artisan vendors on site. Everyone — even pets — will be eligible to participate in costume contests for individuals and groups.
“Our biggest draw, of course, is trick-or-treat,” Oxley said. “We partnered with The Story Booth Characters, a local nonprofit organization who cosplays, to allow kids to meet and get candy from their favorite characters.”
In the large grass field in the back of Valley Park — near the fishing pond — kids young and old will knock on separate, themed doors — 13 in all — that will reveal different Story Booth Characters who offer candy.
While children might be satisfied with a belly full of Halloween candy, adults will probably want to check out the various food vendors on site.
“Twisted Grille, Chick-fil-A, Skeeber Flob’s Kettle Corn and Sweet Mama’s Bakery will be on hand, and warm drinks will be offered at Rocky’s World of Ice Cream,” Oxley says.
Except for purchases made at the vendors’ booths, all the other activities at Spookyville are covered by the cost of admission, which is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
“Everyone on our park staff is working hard to make Spookyville one of the best events we put on for the entire year,” Oxley said. “We have people in the office handling the logistics, finances and marketing, while our maintenance team is building the Story Booth doors for trick-or-treat.
“During the weekend of Oct. 22 and 23, there will also be a ton of part-time workers and volunteers who will come to help be a part of the fun. We intend to bring plenty of excitement and fun to people of all ages at Spookyville.”
Another event going on during Spookyville weekend is a 5K on Saturday morning in which participants are encouraged to dress in costume.
“We are encouraging people to come and participate in the Spookyville 5K Costume Run/Walk wearing healthy alternative costumes, but all costumes are OK,” Oxley said. “We have partnered with the Putnam Wellness Coalition and the West Virginia Human Resource Development Foundation to put this 5K on.”
The race will begin at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9. Prizes will be awarded to race winners and to those deemed “best dressed.” Race participants earn free admission to Spookyville on Saturday night.
“I grew up around here and then went away to school,” Oxley says. “It has been nice to come back and work for a place that’s all about finding ways to make this community better. Preparing for events like Spookyville has made me aware of other folks who are dedicated to our community as well.”
He is referring to Spookyville’s sponsors: Old Colony Realty (the grand sponsor), Yes Chevrolet, Leaffilter and People’s Federal Credit Union.
“It is important for there to be events that can bring people together,” Oxley says. “We at Valley Park want to host events that can help friends, families and individuals create memories that last.”
To purchase tickets, access updated information or view trailers about Spookyville, visit the Valley Park, WV, Facebook page or call the Putnam County Parks office at 304-562-0518. Register online for the Spookyville 5K Costume Run/Walk on Oct. 23 at https://putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com/spooky-ville-5k/. The price is $25 per individual or $75 for a group of 4-6.