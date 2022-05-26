CHARLESTON — Vandalia Gathering emcee Pete Kosky has been to nearly every event since the festival began more than four decades ago.
The singer and clawhammer banjo player, who returns to oversee the Old-Time Stage on Saturday for the fiddle competitions said, “I was there in 1977. I was 9 years old.”
Now 54, Kosky remembered because the Culture Center at the state Capitol Grounds was new. He also remembered watching “The Fiddle Sticks,” a fiddle duo with a gimmick.
“I believe that was Phoebe Parson and a fiddle player I don’t remember,” Kosky said. “They had these things that looked like chopsticks and they’d use them to hit the strings of the fiddle — real old-time stuff.”
Kosky said he’d missed two gatherings, including last year’s, which he said really wasn’t much of a gathering, just a short concert with a small crowd.
“And I missed one year while I was in college,” he said. “I think I just wasn’t in town for the weekend.”
He said he’s always loved the Vandalia Gathering. The people welcomed him. They helped him learn to play.
“No one in my family played traditional music,” he said. “The Gathering became one of my de facto traditional music families.”
Kosky picked up a guitar when he was 11 and started coming to the Vandalia Gathering to play when he was about 16.
“I didn’t know anything,” he said. “I mean, I knew a bunch of songs, but I didn’t know whole lot about playing traditional music with people.”
He got his first paying gig with the festival in his late 20s.
“The first guy they matched me up with was Joe Dobbs,” Kosky said.
Dobbs, an old-time fiddle player who owned The Fret and Fiddle in St. Albans, was already a local legend.
Kosky laughed and remembered that organizers used to pay the musicians in cash and pay them in advance. That didn’t always go so well, he said.
“They’d pay some old guy and he’d run off, buy booze and then wouldn’t be able to play,” he said.
That never happened to him, though Kosky had his own vices, like competitive black powder rifle shooting matches.
“One of the things I love about Vandalia are the music parties after the festival,” he said. “They’ll play all night. I used to do that. I’d be up all night. I’d be up until 6 and then I’d go to a shooting match in Putnam. It took me a while, but I finally figured out that just wasn’t going to mix.”
Over the years, Kosky has competed many times in the clawhammer banjo competition and occasionally in the Liar’s Contest.
He’s placed a couple of times with the banjo, but won the Liar’s Contest twice.
“I’ve always been full of B.S.,” he said.
Participating and competing in the Liar’s Contest at Vandalia just sort of happened. He didn’t make great plans to compete, unlike like the banjo contest, which he loves.
“It’s my favorite thing at Vandalia,” he said.
He competes every chance he gets.
Kosky said the thing he liked the most about the Vandalia Gathering’s contests were that they were for West Virginia musicians. He said he emceed other area traditional music festivals where the contestants come from all over.
“What you hear at Vandalia are the best of West Virginia,” he said.
Everyone knows everyone at the festival. Most of the musicians have at least heard of each other. Many of them have sat in with each other or played shows together.
“There’s a friendly rivalry to it,” he said. “All the people playing are your friends.”
Competitors typically take the stage, play their two songs and then go back to playing under the trees when the contest is over, he said.
Festival organizers wanted Kosky to emcee the banjo contest, but he said he couldn’t let them take that away from him.
“It’s just too much fun,” he said.
This year’s Vandalia Gathering is an important one for a lot of fans of old-time music and mountain culture. During the pandemic, some worried the festival might never return.
“This year’s Vandalia Gathering is like the end of a long, dark winter,” Kosky said. “It’s like the sun coming out for a lot of people.”