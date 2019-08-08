HUNTINGTON - The Marshall Recreation Center has planned RecFest, its premier event of the year for the entire Marshall community, for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Businesses and organizations that want to register as vendors must do so by Aug. 21.

This year's event will have a '90s theme. There will be two prize categories for those who decorate their booths in accordance with the theme - one in each (MU Department/Organization and Non-Affiliate Business/Organization). Judging will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the day of RecFest.

Vendors will receive a 6-foot by 2 1/2-foot table in an 8-foot by 10-foot space with two chairs. Exhibitor setup takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

Email dodd18@marshall.edu for registration questions or visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/special-events/recfest-2019/.

