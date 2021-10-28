MILTON — On Halloween night, Oct. 31, the refurbished Venetian Estate Restaurant, Pub and Event Venue in Milton will host a special performance by the Huntington-based Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Company.
Along with dinner and cocktails, the live murder mystery “The Haunting Party” will be performed for and with the guests. With the murder mystery set in the 1940s, attendees are encouraged to dress up in period clothing and costumes from that decade if they want to add to the fun.
The Venetian Estate Restaurant, Pub and Event Venue is located at 1742 Midland Trail (U.S. 60) in Milton. The dinner and show will begin at 7 p.m. For more information go to venetianestate.com/pub or call 304-390-4575.
The Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Company is a true success in the Tri-State. Run by Huntington native George Snider, who also writes all of the original murder mysteries presented by the troupe, this group of actors now performs their live dinner show murder mysteries in multiple states.
As with all shows, Sunday’s audience is encouraged to follow along and help to solve the case.
“Murder mysteries are so unique,” Snider said. “They are a different type of entertainment. We don’t attract the typical theater-going audience. We attract the everyday person as people love crime drama TV shows. They are watching ‘NCIS’ or ‘Law & Order’ or ‘Criminal Minds’ and all kinds of things. So, people have always loved a good murder mystery and ‘The Haunting Party’ is probably my fourth favorite murder mystery of the 57 shows that we offer our clients. I love it.”
“The Haunting Party” is about a Hollywood film director named Victor Marshall who is making a horror movie for Paramount Studios called “Return To Horror Island.” During the production of the film, Marshall invites the actors to his home, where a suicide occurs. But there is a possibility that the death may be a murder as proof that the house is haunted begins to play out. The dinner guests, as always, get to try and solve the murder and win a prize as the night unfolds.
“We incorporate into this play an actual, true Hollywood ghost story that was based on an incident that happened in the late 1930s,” said Snider. “Actress Jean Harlow was known as the ‘Blonde Bombshell’ actress for MGM, and she married a guy named Paul Bern. Bern supposedly committed suicide in their house, and it was rumored that the house was haunted afterwards. It is a really fascinating true story with the backdrop that it could have been a murder as a lot of suspicious things happened. So, in my story ‘The Haunting Place,’ we play it as if the aforementioned movie director Victor Marshall bought Jean Harlow’s house and as that ghost story is told, another murder happens there later in the evening. If you research the death of Paul Bern or Google the ‘death of Jean Harlow’s husband,’ it is a fascinating story.”
Snider and his cast of nine actors are enjoying this chance to perform their show for the dinner and cocktail guests at The Venetian.
“The Venetian Estate is beautiful,” said Snider. “It used to be the Maylon House and now it is The Venetian, and they have really put some money into refurbishing the place. The owners also own the Grand Patrician Resort that they are continuing to build out in Milton. The Venetian is another one of their properties, and it is really nice.”
The Murder and Merriment troupe had to shut down for a few months in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. But then, they switched to performing their live murder mysteries online for customers. Once things began to open up again, Snider’s company has not only stayed busy but also is expanding out from the Tri-State as well, making them a true small business success story.
“We have opened up a new north-central Ohio company back in March of this year,” said Snider. “We performed in Cincinnati last week on the B&B Riverboats, so our Cincinnati company is doing good, and our Lexington, Kentucky, company is doing great as is our West Virginia company. A lot of exciting things are happening. It is amazing.”