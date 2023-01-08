HUNTINGTON — “Testament: Recovering Identity after War,” is seeking participants for its first discussion series, beginning with a welcome reception at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Huntington Vet Center.
“Testament” integrates sustained discussion of humanities texts about war with digital humanities platforms to create “a network of testimony of and for veterans in recovery, their families and friends in the state of West Virginia,” according to a news release.
Discussion groups consist of five, weekly, two-hour meetings, providing a sustained discussion of selected humanities texts that address a central theme related to recovery, trauma and war. Discussion groups are open to all veterans and their friends and family. Veterans in recovery are especially welcome. The reception will include special veteran guests.
The program is co-directed by Marshall University professors Dr. Christina Franzen and Dr. Robin Conley Riner.
The first discussion series, held at the Vet Center in Huntington, will focus on the Roman civil war (48 BCE) and will address the theme of trauma, narrative and the fractured self.
There will be three discussion group series held in Spring 2023. Discussion groups are open to veterans in recovery (broadly defined — from trauma, addiction or any other hardship).
Discussion groups allow multigenerational veterans to connect and discuss their varied experiences in a safe environment.
This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of the West Virginia Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
