Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 president Ron Wroblewski and Chapter Scholarship Committee member Gordon Bloss present a $1,000 college scholarship to Paul Blazer High School graduate Whitney Finster, left, during the chapter’s August meeting.
HUNTINGTON — The Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 presented a $1,000 college scholarship to Whitney Finster during the August meeting.
Chapter president Ron Wroblewski and Chapter Scholarship Committee member Gordon Bloss presented the scholarship, as Tri-State Chapter 949’s college Scholarship Committee chairman Keith Swain was not present.
Finster graduated Summa Cum Laude from Paul Blazer High School. She lives in Ashland and plans to study civil engineering at Marshall University. She is the daughter of Shane and Erica Finster of Ashland.
Founded in 1978 with the principle “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,” Vietnam Veterans of America is the only national Vietnam veterans’ organization congressionally chartered and exclusively dedicated to Vietnam-era veterans and their families. It is a not-for-profit corporation and is tax-exempt under Section 501(c) (19) of the IRS Code.
If you are a Vietnam Era Veteran and would like to join Tri-State Chapter 949, visit www.vva949.org or call 740-446-1795. Lifetime membership dues are $50.
