The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Whitney Finster 2023 2.jpg

Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 president Ron Wroblewski and Chapter Scholarship Committee member Gordon Bloss present a $1,000 college scholarship to Paul Blazer High School graduate Whitney Finster, left, during the chapter’s August meeting.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 presented a $1,000 college scholarship to Whitney Finster during the August meeting.

Chapter president Ron Wroblewski and Chapter Scholarship Committee member Gordon Bloss presented the scholarship, as Tri-State Chapter 949’s college Scholarship Committee chairman Keith Swain was not present.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you