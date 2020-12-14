Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Tri-State residents can once again experience a winter wonderland in Barboursville Park as the Village of Lights display has returned for its second year.

Every Thursday through Sunday in December, the drive-thru light show will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. 

Motorists can take a driving tour through the park and see the light displays for free, though donations will be taken at the park entrance for those who would like to give. Collected funds will be distributed to local non-profit partners. 

The tour begins at the main entrance and ends at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/bvillevillageoflights/

