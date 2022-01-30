Violinist Maximus Yang, a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston, was recently chosen as the soloist to perform at the Young People’s Concert on March 2 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and the Family and Community Concert on the same day at Smith Music Hall at Marshall University.
HUNTINGTON — Violinist Maximus Yang, a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston, was recently chosen as the soloist to perform at the Young People’s Concert on Wednesday, March 2, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and the Family and Community Concert on the same day at Smith Music Hall at Marshall University.
Yang performed the first movement of Dmitry Kabalevsky’s “Violin Concerto in C Major, Op. 48” at the 2022 Young People’s Competition on Jan. 9 at Marshall’s Smith Recital Hall. He was accompanied on the piano by Professor Reed Smith. Adjudicators were School of Music faculty members Kristen Alves and Edwin Bingham. The Young People’s Competition is sponsored each year by the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra and the Woman’s Club of Huntington.
Yang, the son of Tigra Yang and Suzen Lin, has studied the violin since he was 8 years old. He currently studies with Ian Jessee, a violinist who is the president and CEO of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Yang was recently chosen to represent West Virginia as a member of the All-National Honor Ensembles Symphony Orchestra, as well as participating in the West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts. He is an accompanist for the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, and he is a member of the Charleston Light Opera Guild.
The Young People’s Concert has been sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Huntington and the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra for 60 years. Local schools will receive invitations to attend the March 2 concert at the Keith-Albee. The Family and Community Concert at Smith Hall is also March 2, and it is open to the public.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.