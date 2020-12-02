HUNTINGTON — Marshall University invites the community to a virtual Herd Holiday throughout the month of December.
The annual event, sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications, features contests, performances, book readings, recipes, Marshall University Athletics challenges, Marco’s Favorite Things, a 24-day giveaway and more.
Herd Holiday is hosted via www.marshall.edu/herdholiday and is available through Dec. 31.
The website includes a holiday book reading by Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, recipes, craft tutorials, performances and contests to win prizes, such as an exclusive socially distant holiday photography session with Marco.
Visitors can also download customizable holiday greeting cards and cast a vote in the campus gingerbread decorating contest.