The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University’s Center for the Advancement of STEM is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Youth Environmental Program to host a virtual Environmental Superheroes STEM camp for West Virginia third- and fourth-graders. The four-week program launches Thursday, March 4.

“Students will become Environmental Superheroes by learning how they can take action every day to help the planet in a big way,” said Hannah Payne, director of WVSU CASTEM. “We will use a hands-on, fun approach to teaching students such topics as what can and cannot be reused or recycled, and engaging them in activities that divert waste from the landfill.”

Activities will include:

  • Learning how to conduct trash inventories
  • Discovering composting at home
  • Making paper from recycled materials
  • Creating board games from household items
  • Becoming certified Environmental Superheroes

Supplies will be provided to participants via mail.

The camp will launch with a live orientation session via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Content will be delivered through pre-recorded videos and open office hours each week. The camp is free to participate. Space is limited, and registration is required. To sign up, visit wvstateu.edu/CASTEM.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.