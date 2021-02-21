INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University’s Center for the Advancement of STEM is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Youth Environmental Program to host a virtual Environmental Superheroes STEM camp for West Virginia third- and fourth-graders. The four-week program launches Thursday, March 4.
“Students will become Environmental Superheroes by learning how they can take action every day to help the planet in a big way,” said Hannah Payne, director of WVSU CASTEM. “We will use a hands-on, fun approach to teaching students such topics as what can and cannot be reused or recycled, and engaging them in activities that divert waste from the landfill.”
Activities will include:
- Learning how to conduct trash inventories
- Discovering composting at home
- Making paper from recycled materials
- Creating board games from household items
- Becoming certified Environmental Superheroes
Supplies will be provided to participants via mail.
The camp will launch with a live orientation session via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Content will be delivered through pre-recorded videos and open office hours each week. The camp is free to participate. Space is limited, and registration is required. To sign up, visit wvstateu.edu/CASTEM.