HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Literacy Council (TSLC) is seeking volunteers to work with adults to help them learn to read, write and do basic math.
TSLC is a nonprofit that works with adults at all literacy levels, whether they are learning the alphabet or preparing to earn a high school equivalency diploma.
“Tri-State Literacy Council is an organization dependent on community volunteers, and the pandemic has been a significant challenge to our program model,” Director and ProLiteracy Certified Tutor Samantha Knauff said in a news release. “Our volunteer tutors meet learners face-to-face in libraries to offer instruction, and social distancing and stay at home orders were difficult to navigate. While most schools and educational programs were able to rely on virtual learning, a lack of internet access and literacy barriers made virtual tutoring impossible for some of our learners.”
TSLC will host a two-part, in-person tutor training from 1-4 p.m. April 10 and 17. Volunteer tutors are required to attend both days of training to receive tutor certification. Training will take place in the TSLC Learning Center on the third floor of the Cabell County Public Library main branch in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Pre-registration is required.
Training and materials will be provided at no cost to volunteers. Volunteers will learn the basics of tutoring reading to adults; no previous tutoring experience is necessary.
Once certified, tutors will be matched with an adult learner whom they will meet once weekly for one hour. Masks are required.
Interested prospective tutors should contact Samantha Knauff at the TSLC Learning Center in the Cabell County Public Library, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 304-528-5700, ext. 155; or email samantha.knauff@cabell.lib.wv.us