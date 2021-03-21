HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art’s annual online membership drive wrapped up its most successful campaign to date on Dec. 14, 2020, by raising $55,085.
The online membership drive, which consists of passionate HMA volunteers, aims to bring in the most membership dollars through their GoFundMe Charity platforms. This year’s winning team was Team Cross, led by Isabel Cross, who brought in more than $30,000.
“We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated volunteers, and for their persistence over the course of the campaign,” said HMA Development Officer Rebecca Stephens in a news release. “They gave their time and energy generously. Volunteer work is no small feat, and their willingness to take on this challenge speaks volumes about who each one of them is as a person.”
“We are also grateful for our wonderful supporters who continue to give to HMA,” Stephens said. “In a year of uncertainty, we are fortunate to have such strong community support.”
The online membership drive supports the $335,000 goal of the 2021 Open Door Membership Campaign, which raises funds each year for general operating expenses at the Huntington Museum of Art. The Open Door Membership Drive runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30.
In second place, Team Chirico, led by Dr. Peter Chirico, raised more than $24,000. Chirico currently serves as the 2020-21 ODMC Chair. He was joined by new and returning faces to the online membership drive.
“We are so appreciative of both teams and their advocacy to ODMC and HMA,” Stephens said in the release. “This is a group of people who, in the midst of a pandemic, decided without hesitation to give back to our community to benefit HMA. That said, these same individuals continue to give their time and resources to better Huntington on a regular basis. We are privileged to have them in our corner.”
Stephens coordinates the Open Door Membership Campaign and the online membership drive, which are overseen by HMA Development Director Jennifer Wheeler. This year’s online membership drive volunteers are: Team Cross — Isabel Cross, Tricia Ball, Nate Henderson, Abe Saad and Marc Williams; Team Chirico — Dr. Peter Chirico, Aaron Arnold, Amy Frasure, MacKenzie Morley and Jacob Roman. In addition to the $55,085, the membership drive brought in 89 new memberships.
Anyone who is interested in supporting the Open Door Membership Campaign should contact Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327.
