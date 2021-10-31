HUNTINGTON — The chaplain of Lakin women’s correctional institution has requested help assembling Christmas gift packets for female inmates, who have been deprived of contact with outside volunteers, such as Kairos prison ministry, and outside ministers of any denomination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each packet for 550 inmates will contain shampoo, hand lotion, hair-tie bands, lip balm, stamped envelopes, a writing pad and snack candy.
Contributions in the form of checks may be sent to Kairos WV. Contact Kairos officer Larry Jackson at 304-562-5708 for instructions on addressing the check and correct mail routing. Jackson will also give shipping indications for anyone who would like to purchase any of the above items in quantity to be included in the surprise gift packets.
Lakin Chaplain Dianna Vinscavich may be reached via email at Dianna.L.Vinscavich@wv.gov for any other questions about this outreach effort.
